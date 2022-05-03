With its expertise in digital transformation, argo will help German firms marry high-quality industrial products with data-driven digital experiences

argodesign, a product design consultancy and incubator of new experiences, today announced the opening of a new studio location in Munich. This expansion brings argo closer to a roster of clients in one of the most robust product markets in the world, as well as top design talent.

"Germany has this amazing culture of design, engineering, and manufacture of the highest quality products," said Mark Rolston, argodesign Founder and Chief Creative, "especially in scientific and industrial markets. We're excited at the prospect of working with those companies to help them take advantage of all that modern software and digital transformation might offer."

In a recent Medium post, argo explains how the marriage of high-quality industrial products with data-driven digital experiences will help Germany continue to compete and win as a global exporter. Given the breadth and depth of its particular experience, argo is poised to serve clients seeking expertise in digital transformation, and in new fields such as artificial intelligence, mixed reality, and the metaverse, where argo leads in thought and design.

"Our aspirations in Germany are simultaneously bold and humble," said David Cleaves, Head of Creative, argo Munich. "First, as admirers of Germany's famed Mittlestand, comprising the countless German brands that lead their industries, we know we have a lot to learn from local clients. At the same time, we can bring argo's cutting-edge digital and software expertise to contribute to the values behind 'made in Germany,' creating top-quality products-physical and digital-that play valuable roles in people's daily lives."

argodesign continues to build a strong market presence and client roster around the world, including DreamWorks, IBM, Nederlandse Spoorwegen, CognitiveScale, Zwilling, and Magic Leap. The Munich studio will extend the reach and impact of great product design, bringing together experienced designers, expert technologists, strategic thinkers, and passionate makers to positively affect the human experience through technology.

"We admire the German tradition to respect and understand design," said Rolston. "They get that it's not just a critical facet of business; it's a critical facet of everyday life. Things need to be well designed. It's in their DNA, and it's in our DNA at argo. So we really look forward to being in this market, and to building a team that embodies this way of thinking."

