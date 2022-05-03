Cosmos Holdings, Inc.: Cosmos Holdings Appoints Finance Veteran Dr. Anastasios Aslidis to the Board of Directors and as a Member of the Board's Audit Committee

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / Cosmos Holdings, Inc. ("the Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of nutraceuticals and distributor of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices, today announced it has appointed finance veteran Dr. Anastasios Aslidis to the Board of Directors and as a member of the Board's audit committee.

Dr. Anastasios Aslidis currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, as well as a member of the Board of Directors of EuroDry (EDRY) since 2018. He is Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and a member of the Board of Directors of Euroseas (Nasdaq: ESEA) since September 2005. Furthermore, Dr. Aslidis has been a director of Vianair Inc., a private company active in airspace design and airport operations analysis since 2017. Prior to joining Euroseas, Dr. Aslidis was a partner at Marsoft Inc., an international consulting firm focusing on investment and risk management in the maritime industry. Dr. Aslidis has more than 30 years of experience in the maritime industry. He also served as consultant to the Boards of Directors of public and private companies advising on strategy development, asset selection and investment timing. Dr. Aslidis holds a Ph.D. in Ocean Systems Management (1989) from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, M.S. in Operations Research (1987) and M.S. in Ocean Systems Management (1984), also from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a Diploma in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from the National Technical University of Athens (1983).

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Holdings, stated, "We are pleased to welcome Dr. Aslidis to the board and to the audit committee. Dr. Aslidis brings an impressive track record and decades of experience in corporate finance and capital markets. His operational and financial experience will play an important role as we continue to scale our business and expand our footprint worldwide."

"Over the past years, I have watched Cosmos aggressively grow its product line and expand its distribution network," said Dr. Aslidis. "I am excited to join the Board now to help contribute to its next phase of growth as Cosmos takes the necessary steps to become a leading global nutraceutical and pharmaceutical distribution company."

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM) is an international pharmaceutical company, with a proprietary line of nutraceuticals and distributor of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices through an extensive, established EU distribution network. The Company identifies, acquires, develops and commercializes products that improve patients' lives and outcomes. Cosmos has developed a global distribution platform and is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia and North America. Cosmos Holdings has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com and www.skypremiumlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

