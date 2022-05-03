InspereX Adds Three Institutional Sales Executives to Fixed Income Technologies Team

Industry Veterans to Support Fast-Growing Fixed Income Technology Platform, BondNav®

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / InspereX, the tech-driven fixed income and market-linked products distribution and trading firm, today announced that it has hired three industry veterans to expand its financial technology platform and continue the firm's institutional growth strategy. The newest InspereX team members are Erik Benson, Jason Budish, and Francis Steighner-all of whom join the firm from AK Capital. Mr. Benson and Mr. Budish assumed roles as Senior Vice President, Institutional Strategy and Mr. Steighner joined as Vice President, Institutional Strategy; they report to Nicholas Whiteley, Head of Fixed Income Technologies.

Within the firm's Fixed Income Technologies Team, Mr. Benson, Mr. Budish, and Mr. Steighner are focused on offering banks, trust companies, registered investment advisors, institutions, and money managers the power of market intelligence and targeted market views through the firm's technology platform, BondNav, alongside the expertise and concierge level service of InspereX's seven trading desks.

"Erik, Jason, and Fran sit at the intersection of sales and technology, and at the forefront of an industry that is rapidly evolving," said Mr. Whiteley. "Their expertise and contributions will be invaluable in enhancing our BondNav platform offering and overall client experience. We are not only focused on delivering unparalleled access to our clients, but also on having the expertise needed to help clients navigate the market, find the bonds they need when they need them, and cut to the trade."

About the new hires:

Erik Benson joins the firm from AK Capital, LLC, where he helped launch the corporate, municipal, and Agency trading group and supported the firm's mortgage-backed securities trading capabilities. In 2007, Mr. Benson joined Bonds.com to develop their BondStation® fixed income trading platform. Additionally, Mr. Benson supported trade execution for all fixed income asset classes and assisted clients with reverse inquiries. Mr. Benson received his degree in finance from Florida Atlantic University, where he was a 4-year scholarship athlete on the football team. Mr. Benson is a CFA charter holder and is a member of the CFA Society of South Florida.

Jason Budish also joins the firm from AK Capital, LLC, where he served for the past eleven years as Managing Director and co-head of the firm's trading platform, specializing in corporate, municipal and Agency bonds, as well as certificate of deposit (CD) transactions. Mr. Budish was an original employee of Bonds.com and served as their Platform Trading Manager, focused on trade execution, maintaining trade flow, and handling reverse inquiries both on and off the platform. Mr. Budish graduated from Florida State University in 2005 with a dual degree in political science and finance.

Francis Steighner joins the firm from AK Capital, LLC, where for the past eleven years, he served as Director of Fixed Income. His responsibilities included developing, educating, and assisting clients on executing platform trades. Previously, Mr. Steighner was an original employee of Bonds.com, where he served as Vice President and focused on business development, in addition to analyzing the firm's fixed income trading platform. Mr. Steighner's career started at a boutique securities firm where he specialized in the distribution of fixed income products to banks, credit unions, RIAs, trust companies and hedge funds. Mr. Steighner graduated from California State University, Long Beach with a major in finance. He brings to InspereX more than 30 years of industry experience.

"Fran, Jason and Erik bring an impressive skill set and outstanding track records in fixed income trading, client service and business development to InspereX," said George Holstead, Co-Head of Fixed Income at InspereX. "Their contributions will have a profound impact on improving client outcomes and helping investors find the solutions that best align with their needs."

One of the first cloud-native bond platforms, BondNav® provides access to market insights and analytics to evaluate bond offerings from multiple sources and displays available prices all on one platform. BondNav® gives market participants greater control over their bond market experience, along with support from InspereX's market-leading fixed income trading experts.

About InspereX

InspereX is transforming how fixed income securities and market-linked products are accessed, evaluated, and traded. Home to the pioneering BondNav® platform - one of the first cloud-native bond aggregation platforms - InspereX provides financial advisors, institutional investors, issuers, and risk managers deep access to fixed income markets across asset classes, as well as industry-leading origination, distribution, and education in market-linked products. Focused on delivering true price transparency, liquidity, execution targeting price improvement, and the information advantage gained through data aggregation, InspereX inspires greater confidence through the power of technology.

The firm is a leading underwriter and distributor of securities to more than 2,000 broker-dealers, institutions, asset managers, RIAs, and banks. InspereX represents more than 400 issuing entities and has underwritten more than $670 billion in securities. The firm has seven trading desks and more than 200 employees with principal offices in Delray Beach, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City.

