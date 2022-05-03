Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2022) - Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on SPC Nickel Corp. (TSXV: SPC), ("SPC" or "Company"). The report is titled, "Nickel Junior Exploring in Prolific Canadian Nickel Hubs, Surrounded by Mining Infrastructure."

Report Excerpt: "Based on our analysis of the company's activities, we believe that the properties in the Sudbury Mining Camp are likely to be the main focus of the company in the near-to-medium term, and therefore the likely driver of investor's value on a forward basis. Given the favorable macro background fueling the nickel outlook, we believe SPC may be well positioned longer-term to benefit from substantial increases in nickel demand."

The report contains a substantial review of the supply / demand factors currently influencing global nickel markets.

About SPC Nickel Corp.

SPC Nickel Corp. is a new Canadian public corporation focused on exploring for Ni-Cu-PGMs within the world class Sudbury Mining Camp. The Company is currently exploring its key 100% owned exploration projects Lockerby East and Aer-Kidd both located in the heart of the historic Sudbury Mining Camp and holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Janes Project located approximately 50 km northeast of Sudbury. In addition, the Company recently acquired over 45,000 hectares covering a considerable proportion of the high prospective Muskox Intrusion, located in Nunavut. Although our focus is on Sudbury, we are an opportunistic company always looking for opportunities to use our skills to add shareholder value. Additional information regarding the Company and its projects can be found at www.spcnickel.com.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is a research and advisory firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies.

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and / or affiliated companies do not hold shares in the Company.

A service agreement exists between Couloir Capital and the Company.

