Multi-award-winning pure-play customer data platform (CDP) BlueConic was recently named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail and CPG Customer Data Platform Software Providers 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc US47506221, April 2022). The report notes, "The platform's core capabilities support retail and CPG companies in gaining greater control over first-party data to enhance customer experience, time to market, and operational efficiencies as well as build first-party data assets for revenue growth."

The impact of COVID-19 on consumer behavior, combined with increasing consumer privacy regulations and resulting third-party cookie deprecation, is forcing companies in nearly every industry to improve their first-party data strategies, or in some cases, like consumer packaged goods (CPG), embrace them for the first time. BlueConic transforms the way retailers, CPGs, and other companies across industries operate to drive business outcomes by collecting and consolidating privacy-compliant first-party data from various online and offline systems and sources into unified customer profiles that are accessible to business teams in their moment of need. Non-technical teams can then capitalize on their first-party data for multi-dimensional segmentation, customer lifecycle orchestration, and predictive modeling and analytics in real time.

According to the IDC MarketScape, "BlueConic supports retail and CPG companies' marketing programs in the acquisition, conversion, engagement, and retention customer lifecycle phases. Unified profiles, including updated transactions and real-time behavioral and predictive scores, are used as the basis of lifecycle orchestration, helping retailers and CPG companies create relevant messaging at every point of the customer lifecycle to enhance customer experience." The report also notes, "BlueConic's CDP offers solid delivery with short and efficient setup and integration lead time."

Filippo Battaini, Research Manager of IDC Retail Insights at IDC and co-author of the report, said, "Consider BlueConic if you are looking for a pure-play CDP provider for non-technical users and with solid delivery capabilities, efficient set up and integration time, and flexibility to support growing use cases. Customers in medium-sized and large enterprises without granular industry-specific capability requirements and that need support primarily in the U.S. and Europe should consider BlueConic as a strong choice."

"In today's privacy-first era, companies are in search of new ways to bridge the gap between consented, unified first-party data and using that data to drive customer relationships and growth," said Bart Heilbron, Founder and CEO of BlueConic. "Our ability to put unified, actionable data in the hands of growth-focused users, combined with our commitment to a privacy-by design philosophy, are just a few of the many reasons BlueConic is trusted by more than 300 brands worldwide. Being recognized as a Leader in the space is a testament to the transformative ability of our platform and the expertise, partnership, and empathy we bring to all of our interactions with customers."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About BlueConic

BlueConic, the leading pure-play customer data platform, liberates companies' first-party data from disparate systems and makes it accessible wherever and whenever it is required to transform customer relationships and drive business growth. Over 300 companies worldwide, including Hearst Newspapers, Heineken, ING, T-Mobile, UEFA, and VF Corp, use BlueConic to unify data into persistent, individual-level profiles, and then activate it across customer touchpoints and systems in support of a wide range of growth-focused initiatives, including customer lifecycle orchestration, modeling and analytics, digital products and experiences, audience-based monetization, and more. BlueConic is a global company with offices in the US and Europe. Learn more at www.blueconic.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @BlueConic.

