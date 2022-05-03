Golden Lotus won the prestigious Best Music Feature Film at the Mykonos International Film Festival

Golden Lotus has won over 50 awards at international film festivals around the world

"This is one more step toward our dream of presenting Golden Lotus to audiences around the world on both stage and screen," said the musical's creator, George Chiang.

On April 29, 2022, Golden Lotus won the prestigious Best Music Feature Film at the Mykonos International Film Festival. The musical film was nominated in 3 other categories including Best Feature Film, Best Director and also won honorable mention for Best Poster at the annual event.

Ronan Pak Kin Yan with (clockwise) Vivian Chau, Carman Li Ka Man, Dorothy Sek and Fok Ka Wing in Golden Lotus (Photo: Business Wire)

The feature length film of an award-winning musical theatre stage production of Golden Lotus was selected by the jury from a highly competitive international field of nominees.

The award-winning film is a cinematic presentation of the musical Golden Lotus. Based on the infamous Chinese novel, Jin Ping Mei, it is an epic tale about the forsaken beauty Golden Lotus who undergoes a spellbinding journey amidst the dying war-torn years of Song Dynasty China. Four consecutive performances of the award-winning stage production of Golden Lotus in Hong Kong were captured live to create a definitive version of the musical in feature film format. Golden Lotus Trailer

Golden Lotus stars Harriet Chung as the titular character, Boon Ho Sung as Wu Sung and Ronan Pak Kin Yan as Xi Men. It also features Billy Sy as Wu Da, Samantha Yeung as Madam Wang, Marc Ngan as the Fruit Peddler, Soraya Chau as Ping and Scott Watanabe as the District Intendant. Golden Lotus was directed by Hong Kong's Emily Chan and written and composed by Chiang who also served as producer with Ivy Chung. Poster design by Wing-Yee Chung.

