Clear Street Names William Dulude as Chief Product Officer, Appoints VPs of Engineering and Chief Design Officer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / Clear Street , a fintech building better access to capital markets, today announced key additions to its Senior Leadership Team with the appointment of William Dulude as Chief Product Officer; Prerak Sanghvi as Vice President of Engineering and the promotions of Emilio Schapira to Vice President of Engineering and Brent Brooks to Chief Design Officer. These leaders will together oversee the firm's Product, Engineering & Design (PED) function.

"Our team at Clear Street is on a mission to improve investors' access to the capital markets by building better infrastructure. It is an ambitious goal and to achieve it we need strong leaders to shape strategy, set priorities and guide our teams," said Sachin Kumar, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Clear Street. "I am pleased to welcome Will and Prerak and congratulate Emilio and Brent on their new roles. The Product, Engineering and Design team is a critical function, and I am confident that these leaders will help us continue to deliver for our clients and push the boundaries of what we can create in the future."

William Dulude joins Clear Street with an extensive career in trading systems, risk management, engineering, investment and operations management, account reconciliation and financial modeling. He most recently served as Director of Electronic Trading Product at Galaxy Digital, and before that was Global Head of Operations at Tagomi. He has also held senior roles at Tower Research Capital, KCG Holdings, and Courant Capital Management. In this new role as Chief Product Officer, he will be responsible for running product strategy at the enterprise level, as well as overseeing product development for all of Clear Street's business segments.

Prerak Sanghvi will be joining Clear Street in June, bringing vast experience in electronic trading, equities, trading systems, engineering, capital markets, market data and risk management. Most recently, Sanghvi served as CTO of Proof Trading. He previously served as Head of Venture Technology at IEX Group, Inc. and has held senior roles at RBC Capital Markets, Myrias LLC, and Bank of America Securities. In this new role as VP of Engineering, Sanghvi will oversee Clear Street's Product, Securities Finance, Risk, Electronic Execution Services and Fact Data engineering teams.

Emilio Schapira is being promoted to VP of Engineering after serving as the company's Engineering Lead for Clearing & Custody and Infrastructure since November 2021. In his new role, Schapira will oversee the Clearing, Data, Research & Analytics, Control, and Infrastructure engineering teams, as well as several other horizontal teams that are in incubation stages. Prior to Clear Street, Schapira served in lead engineering roles at Waze and the Google Cloud Platform.

After joining Clear Street last year as the company's Head of Design, Brent Brooks enters into his new role as Chief Design Officer. Brooks has built a robust team of talented designers that work seamlessly across different functions, balancing a long list of needs and visions while continuing to deliver.

Over the past 12 months, Clear Street has expanded its leadership team and nearly doubled its staff to support product development and meet client demand. The firm also recently announced the expansion of its North American footprint to include a new Dallas office to support Sales & Trading efforts.

About Clear Street:

Launched in 2018 by industry veterans, Clear Street is a financial technology company building better infrastructure for capital markets. Clear Street's first offering is its proprietary, cloud-based prime brokerage platform, which offers institutions, professional traders, and brokerages everything they need to trade U.S. equities and options. The platform is built on native cloud infrastructure that is flexible, scalable, secure, and reliable. Clear Street clients are able to trade sooner and smarter, processing more than $3 billion in trades every day. In the future, Clear Street will offer a suite of services to meet the needs of all market participants, across geographies and asset classes. For more information visit https://clearstreet.io/ .

