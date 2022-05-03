Conditional Listing of EfTEN United Property Fund on Baltic Funds List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-05-03 16:32 CEST -- The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided today, on May 3, 2022 to approve the application of EfTEN Capital Capital AS, the fund management company of EfTEN United Property Fund, and to conditionally list up to 2,623,860 fund units with a nominal value of 10 EUR (EfTEN United Property Fund unit, ISIN code: EE3500001609) on Baltic Fund List after the following conditions are met: -- The offering has been completed according to the principles described in the Prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed; -- Offer fund units have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors in Estonian CSD if the offer has been successful; -- After meeting the aforementioned conditions, the fund management company has submitted the respective report to the exchange. The first listing day of public closed-ended contractual investment fund units of EfTEN United Property Fund managed by EfTEN Capital AS will be May 31, 2022 if the aforementioned conditions are met. Prospectus (In Estonian) is enclosed. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1065697