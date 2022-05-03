Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Spekulation der Woche: „Strong Buy“: 19x Kaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
03.05.2022 | 16:41
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Conditional Listing of EfTEN United Property Fund on Baltic Funds List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-05-03 16:32 CEST --


The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided today, on May
3, 2022 to approve the application of EfTEN Capital Capital AS, the fund
management company of EfTEN United Property Fund, and to conditionally list up
to 2,623,860 fund units with a nominal value of 10 EUR (EfTEN United Property
Fund unit, ISIN code: EE3500001609) on Baltic Fund List after the following
conditions are met: 

 -- The offering has been completed according to the principles described in
   the Prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed;

 -- Offer fund units have been transferred to the securities accounts of
   investors in Estonian CSD if the offer has been successful;

 -- After meeting the aforementioned conditions, the fund management company
   has submitted the respective report to the exchange.


The first listing day of public closed-ended contractual investment fund units
of EfTEN United Property Fund managed by EfTEN Capital AS will be May 31, 2022
if the aforementioned conditions are met. 

Prospectus (In Estonian) is enclosed.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1065697
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.