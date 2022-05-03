NACON ANNOUNCES MY FANTASTIC RANCH,

THE RANCH OF EXTRAORDINARY ANIMALS





Lesquin, 3 May 2022 - NACON and Piece of Cake studio, developers of the multi rewarded game Hacktag, are pleased to reveal their new game: My Fantastic Ranch, a management game for young players set in a magical world inhabited by fantastic creatures.



The gameplay, designed to be easy for children to access, involves developing and managing a dream ranch. The player has to adopt and care for new dragons and unicorns, arrange riding lessons and match the right student to the right creature, watching them progress together and helping them participate in events and tournaments that will raise the ranch's profile.

"We wanted to create a management game that the youngest players can access, a game that makes them think and still leaves room for the imagination, and My Fantastic Ranch is the result. All of the game mechanics have been designed to be easy for children to understand, so they can have fun owning their imaginary ranch." Marine Lemaïtre, CEO and co-founder of Piece of Cake studios.

My Fantastic Ranch has a unique design ideal for developing a child's management game skills in a fantasy world full of incredibly cute creatures.

My Fantastic Ranch will be available on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Steam and Epic Game Store in fall 2022.

More information will be unveiled later.

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages and achieve its ambition to become one of the world's leading players in gaming. https://www.nacongaming.com

About Piece of Cake

Piece of Cake Studios is an independent French video game development studio based in Paris. Founded by experienced professionals, Piece of Cake creates cooperative video game experiences. With the launch of its new label, Fabulous, the studio is seeking to develop original management, simulation and/or strategy games set in imaginary universes.

