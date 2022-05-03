Giga Carbon Neutrality Inc ("GCN"), the intelligent commercial mobility and clean energy technology company, today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with a major stock exchange listed Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) to work toward a Definitive Agreement for a merger of both companies.

If the discussions are successful, GCN will merge its new energy mobility solutions both battery and hydrogen powered logistics vehicles, specialist vehicles and buses and mobile and stationary energy storage capabilities with the SPAC forming a new publicly traded company.

Richard Martin, CEO of Giga Carbon Neutrality, commented:

This Letter of Intent with our potential SPAC merger partner ushers in an important new phase in the GCN growth story. We are committed to expeditiously bring the negotiations with our future partners to a successful conclusion.

About Giga Carbon Neutrality (www.gigacarbonneutrality.com)

Giga Carbon Neutrality is a clean energy mobility and technology company that makes running clean, reliable vehicle fleets easy for industrial and commercial transportation companies. GCN'S portfolio includes battery-electric and hydrogen powered vehicles and marine vessels and clean energy storage, charging and refueling infrastructure support.

Giga Carbon Neutrality, Inc, a limited liability company incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and having its registered address at 2270-8788 McKim Way, Richmond, BC. V6X 4E2, Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503006055/en/

Contacts:

Giga Carbon Neutrality

Richard Martin

press@gigacarbonneutrality.com