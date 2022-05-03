The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA), in partnership with the Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers (ABIR) and KBRA, is pleased to welcome climate thought leaders from around the world to Bermuda for an invite-only Bermuda Climate Summit May 23-24. The event is already at capacity, but parties interested in being added to the waitlist can email bermudaclimate@bda.bm.

The inaugural Bermuda Climate Summit will consist of an opening welcome dinner on May 23, followed by a full day of discussions on May 24, including a keynote lunch, informative panel presentations, roundtables, solutions showcase, networking opportunities, and a cocktail reception.

David Hart, BDA CEO said, "As the world's risk capital, Bermuda is in a prime position to leverage its strengths in (re)insurance, Insurance-Linked Securities (ILS), and professional services to become the preeminent leader in climate risk finance and combat the greatest challenge of our time climate change. Bermuda is already home to many of the world's leading experts on weather-related catastrophes and has been working in the property catastrophe reinsurance market for decades. We are honoured to welcome global leaders to Bermuda for this extraordinary event to network, share ideas, and discuss vital solutions to the global climate crisis."

The Hon. Walter Roban, JP, MP, Deputy Premier of Bermuda and Jim Nadler, President CEO, KBRA will kick off proceedings by discussing Bermuda's work in climate risk finance and how an increase in this type of financing can help mitigate against the worst effects of climate change, the benefits that innovative new technologies bring, and what a new climate finance economic pillar for Bermuda might look like.

Then John Huff, ABIR President CEO, will moderate a panel on building resiliency in the face of climate change. Panelists include Bronwyn Claire, Senior Programme Manager, ClimateWise, Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL), University of Cambridge; Ekhosuehi Iyahen, Secretary General, Insurance Development Forum; Abhisheik Dhawan, Sustainable Finance Partnership Specialist/Corporate Lead on Climate Change, United Nations Capital Developments Fund (UNCDF); and Steven E Seitz, Director, Federal Insurance Office US Department of the Treasury.

Additional sessions will feature discussions about applied technology innovations to discuss the scale and nature of our current and anticipated climate challenges, an executive-level discussion on the growing importance of ESG and its intersection with (re)insurance and investing, and how the development of specialty financing products within the (re)insurance industry can help address climate change amid increasing consumer and regulatory pressure for climate risk management.

Guests will stay at the exclusive Rosewood Bermuda located on the shimmering waters of Bermuda's Castle Harbour. They and their families can stay for the Bermuda Day holiday weekend to enjoy the luxury facilities and Bermuda's many amenities including walking nature tours, twizzy tours, golf, deep-sea fishing, cave adventures, a VIP Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences (BIOS) tour, or a Nonsuch Island expedition. Click here to visit the BDA website for special rates and hotel information, including at the Hamilton Princess Beach Club, conveniently located near the city of Hamilton.

