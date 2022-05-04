- (PLX AI) - Equinor's strong first-quarter earnings were dampened by the fact that the company did not increase its shareholder remuneration, analysts said.
- • Equinor posted an adjusted EBIT beat across the board on lower costs and higher gas prices
- • But it made not changes to shareholder distribution guidance, even while peers have been increasing dividends or buybacks
- • With Equinor's USD 8 billion net cash position and -22% net debt to capital employed ratio (versus the targeted 15-30%), we find it slightly surprising it is keeping dividends and buybacks flat from previous quarter at USD 10 billion annualized, analysts at DNB said
- • Q1 was strong both on EBIT and free cash flow, but the shareholder remuneration is unchanged, Bank of America said
- • Expectations for the earnings were already high, so the beat will only slightly positively impact the share price: BofA
- • Equinor is confirming the free cash flow story, but there will be limited changes to estimates after this report, Carnegie said
- • The main driver for the strong profitability is the record high natural gas prices constituting 65% of group adj. EBIT vs. 41% of production, SEB said
- • The report is a reminder of the strong and attractive European natural gas exposure offered by Equinor: SEB
