Mittwoch, 04.05.2022
Truppenabzug: 3,6 Mrd. USD „unlocked“
WKN: A1JEML ISIN: GB00B5LJSC86 Ticker-Symbol: 0AI 
Frankfurt
04.05.22
08:16 Uhr
0,366 Euro
+0,007
+1,95 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.05.2022 | 09:53
Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Sale of WilPhoenix

Awilco Drilling PLC (the Company) announces that its fully owned subsidiary Awilco Drilling Offshore (UK) Limited has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the sale of the WilPhoenix rig to Well-Safe Solutions Ltd. The agreed purchase price is USD 15.5 million. Expected time of delivery of the rig is on or around 1 June 2022.

WilPhoenix is one of Awilco Drilling's two Enhanced Pacesetter semi-submersibles and is equipped for drilling in water depths up to 1,200 ft. WilHunter, Awilco Drilling's other semi-submersible, is in the process of being sold for recycling.

Aberdeen, 4 May 2022

For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


