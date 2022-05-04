Belgium's latest renewables procurement exercise resulted in final prices for PV that ranged from €0.03 ($0.0316)/kWh to €0.06/kWh.Vlaams Energie- en Klimaatagentschap (VEKA), the energy agency of the Belgian region of Flanders, has published the results of its fourth auction for renewable energy projects. It selected 182 solar projects, totaling 57.2 MW. The PV projects secured a tariff ranging from €0.03 ($0.0316)/kWh to €0.06 ($0.0631)/kWh, depending on their size. The final average price was €0.0507/kWh. The ceiling prices for the auction had been set at €0.22/kWh. Overall, solar secured ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...