SolarWinds invites attendees to visit Booth #550 for in-depth demonstrations of the enhancements to its ITSM portfolio

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced its participation at SITS in London, Europe's leading event for IT service management (ITSM), service desk, and IT support professionals. SolarWinds will showcase its full suite of IT service management solutions on May 11 12, 2022, at ExCeL London.

"We're excited to be attending SITS this year to present the latest updates to our ITSM portfolio and share service management insights to help organizations improve productivity and efficiency levels," said Charles Damerell, senior director, UKI sales, SolarWinds. "We look forward to learning and sharing additional ITSM best practices at the event."

Join SolarWinds engineers and product experts for live product demonstrations at Booth #550 and to learn more about the comprehensive SolarWinds IT management software portfolio. Attendees can also benefit from the various networking opportunities and end-user sessions.

SolarWinds ITSM Solutions

SolarWinds ITSM solutions provide an integrated service desk and IT asset management platform, giving tech pros the powerful tools they need to solve today's IT management challenges through improved communication, seamless employee experience, and efficient service delivery. The solutions are designed to meet an organization's current needs with the flexibility to scale and support its future business requirements. These solutions are designed for businesses with small IT operations and basic IT ticketing needs and for large enterprises with complex IT infrastructure and mature processes.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide-regardless of type, size, or complexity-with a comprehensive and unified view of today's modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals-IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs)-to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers' needs now, and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

