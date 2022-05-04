Cyren Ltd: Fisher Jones Greenwood Selects Cyren Inbox Security to Protect Against BEC Attacks

Ensures resiliency of Microsoft Office 365 against targeted cyber threats

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of inbox protection and cyber threat intelligence solutions, today announced Fisher Jones Greenwood LLP (FJG) has adopted Cyren Inbox Security to detect, contain and remediate evasive email threats such as business email compromise, Office 365 credential harvesting, and executive fraud campaigns that sought to target employees and intercept transactions.

Founded over 35 years ago, Fisher Jones Greenwood LLP is an award-winning law firm in the United Kingdom, providing legal advice on real estate, wills and probate, employment, immigration, commercial real estate and corporate work.

As a part of FJG's continued commitment to ensuring the protection of the data it holds and minimising the risk of employees being targeted by phishing campaigns, they sought a robust inbox security solution to complement Microsoft 365 Defender security and protect against evasive cyber threats. With cyber criminals using BEC attacks to gain high-value rewards via methods such as intercepting property transactions, FJG required a solution that not only detected and contained an attack but would also allow visibility into any attack attempts.

With a focus on reducing risk from email attacks across the organisation, FJG implemented Cyren Inbox Security. What's more, they also found Cyren's AI-based detection capability added further value to the business as it learned the nuances of the company's email traffic patterns and was able to detect targeted and unique attacks that other solutions could not.

Peter Carr, Head of IT at Fisher Jones Greenwood states: "It is refreshing to be using a genuinely robust inbox security solution to detect and mitigate email threats that reach the inbox. Cyren's automation capabilities have helped us continue to protect our employees and executives from becoming victims of email-borne phishing and CEO fraud campaigns. Cyren has also helped engage employees as to what a 'good' and 'bad' email looks like, enabling them to report suspicious emails without having to escalate to our IT department. This has further enabled their understanding of the risks to the organisation and their role in mitigating these risks."

"Together Cyren and Fisher Jones Greenwood have been able to mitigate the risks posed by suspicious emails reaching team members as they carry out highly sensitive commercial work and transactions for its client base. FJG are leading by example by taking a proactive approach to email security and reducing their overall risk exposure," said Lior Kohavi, Chief Strategy Officer & EVP Advanced Solutions at Cyren.

With organisations across all sectors being targeted daily with sophisticated and persistent phishing and BEC attacks, there needs to be a laser-like focus on specialized detection and remediation. Cyren Inbox Security is easy deploy, and couples advanced detection with automated remediation to immediately identify and eliminate threats that traditional email security solutions cannot.

About Cyren

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's cloud security solutions to protect them against cyber-attacks every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with embedded threat detection, threat intelligence and email security solutions. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

About Fisher Jones Greenwood

Fisher Jones Greenwood LLP is an award-winning law firm with seven offices in Essex and London. The company provides a full range of commercial and personal legal services, is listed in both the Legal 500 and Chambers directories and is Lexcel accredited. With over 35 years' experience and over 170 staff, Fisher Jones Greenwood is one of the fastest growing law firms in the area. For more information, please visit www.fjg.co.uk.

