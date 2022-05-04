MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G monetization solutions, and Qvantel, a pioneer in no-code BSS, today announced a partnership providing integrated solutions for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). Building on their success delivering breakthrough digital-first consumer solutions for brands such as Very Mobile in Italy, the two companies are now extending their relationship to offer a transformed, digital-first approach for B2B customers. Leveraging innovations in Qvantel's Digital BSS and MATRIXX Digital Commerce, the two companies will make it easier, faster and cheaper for operators to grow new revenue in the B2B market. Read this joint whitepaper to learn more about the partnership.

"MATRIXX and Qvantel have already delivered outstanding results in the digital-first B2C world," said Varun Galande, Chief Commercial Officer, Qvantel. "The impact of digitalisation in terms of driving growth, delivering the best customer experience and dramatically reducing the cost to service, is well proven in the consumer market. It is a natural fit for us to extend our partnership with MATRIXX to enable CSPs to now provide digital-first experiences and flexible monetisation options for B2B customers."

"Partnering with Qvantel, we are working to supercharge innovation while streamlining transformation of telco B2B businesses," said André Gunnberg, MATRIXX Chief Revenue Officer. "Increasingly, operators need the ability to move quickly and have the flexibility to experiment with evolving digital channels, expanding offers and emerging B2B2X marketplaces. Working together, we will enable operators to start small, think big and grow their B2B revenues."

As operators around the world are launching 5G, their monetization strategies are increasingly focusing on the potential of B2B as a growth engine. The combined Qvantel and MATRIXX B2B solution allows operators to make business agility a key differentiator in highly competitive markets. With both Qvantel's Flex BSS and MATRIXX Digital Commerce offering no-code environments, operators are enabled to quickly develop new offers, new business models and new processes to support the emerging B2B market opportunities presented by 5G.

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software delivers a modern converged charging and commerce solution proven at scale. Its cloud native Digital Commerce Platform provides network-grade, mission critical software that unlocks new network monetization opportunities. With its no-code configuration capabilities, MATRIXX empowers service providers with the agility necessary to easily develop, deploy and monetize new products and services. MATRIXX is the platform of choice powering many of the world's leading communications companies, IoT players and emerging network infrastructure providers. MATRIXX makes it possible to harness commercial innovation and on-demand customer experience to better compete and drive new revenue and growth opportunities across markets and verticals.

About Qvantel

Qvantel is leading the evolution of Digital BSS. Qvantel Flex BSS is a no-code, cloud-native Digital BSS that is enabling communication service providers (CSPs) to quickly transform to digital-first companies. By pioneering the use of no-code technology in telecoms Qvantel Flex BSS enables CSPs to react quickly to new opportunities and develop new offers, processes and business models. In the digital telecoms and 5G markets CSPs will need a new level of agility in BSS that is unimaginable in legacy systems. New offers and processes need to be developed, tested and in production in hours not months. Using no-code technology Qvantel Flex BSS delivers this level of agility to CSPs.

Headquartered in Finland, with over 20 offices world-wide, Qvantel is a global, product-based company. Our focus on turning innovation into business value for our customers is built on our roots of Nordic telecoms research and development. Our customers include leading CSPs, telecoms groups, MVNEs MVNOs and digital-first sub-brands. Qvantel software delivers the best customer experience possible for over 230 million telecoms customers covering mobile, fixed and TV services.

