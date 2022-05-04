DGAP-News: MBH Corporation Plc
4 May 2022, London: MBH Corporation plc (MBH), a diversified investment holding company, has seen its portfolio of training companies report robust growth this year, fuelled by a huge increase in online sales and a growing skills shortage caused by Brexit.
The nine training companies, which include Acacia Training, Logistica and Academy 1 Group, and which cover everything from vocational qualifications, health and social care to sports and fitness training, saw combined 2021 audited statutory revenue increase to £13.5m which is an increase of 87% when compared to the same period last year.
MBH Corporation expects many companies to increase their expenditure on the training of staff as they look to tackle the UK's worsening skills shortage, growing social mobility gap, and better managing an ageing workforce. It says some of these issues have been exacerbated by Brexit with many EU citizens leaving the UK. All of this means quality skills and training provision are becoming increasingly important for employers and the UK government.
Our portfolio of training companies contributes around 12% of our overall revenue, and with strong market prospects, we expect this to increase."
MBH recently posted a significant 94% growth in revenue in 2021 (Financial year ending 31 December 2021). Furthermore, earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") increased by 224% to £5.2 million.
MBH currently has 28 successful and profitable small businesses in its portfolio and will continue its highly focused growth of well-established profitable small businesses across multiple geographies and industries.
MBH companies maintain their own autonomy, deliver around GBP500,000 - GBP10m EBIT and are generally still run by their founders who become co-owners of MBH.
By leveraging its unique Agglomeration model, MBH can create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies. With Agglomeration, profitable companies convert their private shares into public shares or bonds in MBH Corporation plc in a perpetual earn-in model. Company owners are then incentivised to accelerate their growth trajectory using the resources of the plc including expertise, skill transfer of best-in-class practices, cross-selling to other Group companies and where appropriate, zero cost funding for new growth projects.
Each Group company retains its autonomy and follows appropriate corporate and financial governance. Business owners are also incentivised financially to enhance shareholder value through a share bonus scheme aligning their interests with public shareholders.
www.mbhcorporation.com
