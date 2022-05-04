EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.: EYEfi Reports Increased Forecast in Demand for Upcoming EYEfi Axis Cloud Product

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / EYEfi Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI) (OTC PINK:EGTTF) ("EYEfi") is pleased to announce that following our recent Press Release regarding our partnership with Axis Communications, there has been an increased forecast in demand for the upcoming launch of the EYEfi Axis Cloud (EAC) product, as a result of Axis requesting EYEfi add their expansive network of partners and systems integrators across Australia and New Zealand, to the go-to-market plans for the product.

Axis Communications is one of the world's leading manufacturers of highly sophisticated IP-network cameras and integrated security solutions. Axis is a trusted name in surveillance manufacturing, and active throughout large enterprise, government, and consumer market segments globally and utilizes a large network of distributors, resellers, and system integrators to sell their camera hardware.

The addition of Axis' partners will add more than 1200 organizations who provide end-customers with a variety of installation and support services relating to Axis cameras, associated equipment, and software, so that customers don't have to be concerned with deploying and managing their camera networks.

EYEfi's CEO, Simon Langdon said, "We are delighted at the request from Axis to include their expansive partner network in our go-to-market plans, as this will significantly grow our market reach with the EYEfi Axis Cloud service and will add thousands of more customers to our addressable sales opportunity.

EYEfi Group Technologies Inc. management and in-house development team has been working closely with Axis Communications and some of their major distributors over the past 8 months to finalize the product and commercial offering of which we are in the closing stages of the go-to-market plans with the product due for launch in August 2022.

EYEfi Axis Cloud offers customers an easy way to connect, monitor and manage Axis cameras on the internet. EYEfi Axis Cloud is an entirely cloud-based video service platform and will enable the EYEfi and Axis sales channels with recurring subscription-based revenue, while providing end customers with a reliable and effective monitoring solution for Axis cameras.

The EYEfi Axis subscription-based offering will be available initially via Axis' vast distributor and partner network across Australia and New Zealand. Axis plans to expand this offering into other major regions around the world, once launched here in Oceania.

About EYEfi in detail:

EYEfi is connecting the world's people and devices with the world around them, in real-time and in ways not previously possible.

EYEfi is a software and electronics engineering company that has developed, patented and commercialized an innovative spatial technology; spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution (SPARC) and an associated product suite, that turns sensors, cameras and smartphones (fixed, mobile, airborne, portable or handheld) into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices.

EYEfi has also developed IIoT sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Cloud is a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications.

