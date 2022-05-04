- (PLX AI) - Charles River Q1 revenue USD 913.9 million vs. estimate USD 910 million.
- • Q1 net income USD 93 million
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.75 vs. estimate USD 2.72
- • Q1 EPS USD 1.81
- • Reported revenue growth guidance is being increased by 50 basis points to 13.5% to 15.5% to reflect the Explora BioLabs acquisition, which was completed on April 5, 2022, partially offset by unfavorable movements in foreign currency translation
- • Organic revenue growth guidance remains unchanged for 2022
