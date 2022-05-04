Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.05.2022
Truppenabzug: 3,6 Mrd. USD „unlocked"
WKN: A2AJSS ISIN: NL0011832811 Ticker-Symbol: 5FF 
Tradegate
04.05.22
11:59 Uhr
2,855 Euro
-0,035
-1,21 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.05.2022 | 14:17
ForFarmers N.V.: ForFarmers convenes Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 23 June 2022

Lochem, 4 May 2022

ForFarmers convenes Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 23 June 2022

ForFarmers N.V. announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be held) under Investors / General Meeting of Shareholders.

Note to the editor / For additional information:
Caroline Vogelzang, Director Investor Relations
T: 0031 573 288 194 M: 0031 6 10 94 91 61
E: caroline.vogelzang@forfarmers.eu

Company profile
ForFarmers N.V. ('ForFarmers', Lochem, the Netherlands) is an internationally operating feed company that offers total feed solutions for conventional and organic livestock farming. ForFarmers gives its very best "For the Future of Farming": for the continuity of farming and for a financially secure sector that will continue to serve society for generations to come in a sustainable way. By working side-by-side with farmers ForFarmers delivers real benefits: better returns, healthier livestock and greater efficiency. This is achieved by offering tailored and Total Feed solutions and a targeted approach with specialist and expert support.

With sales of around 10 million tonnes of feed, ForFarmers is market leader in Europe. ForFarmers has approximately 2,500 employees and is active in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom. In 2021, revenues amounted to approximately €2.7 billion. ForFarmers N.V. is listed at Euronext Amsterdam.

ForFarmers N.V., Postbus 91, 7240 AB Lochem, T: +31, www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en.



