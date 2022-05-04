Live Current Media Inc.: Live Current Media Launches New Kast Product Update

Bringing together video streaming, mobile gaming and social media

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Live Current Media, Inc. ("Live Current" or the "Company") (OTCQB:LIVC) announces that Kast, it's streaming and media solution has launched a new product update. The new features in this update include a new party layout and additional premium features. The party list now provides more information about the party, and, if the party is playing a YouTube video you can see the video's banner, name and progress on the parties page. For premium members, enhanced party chat is available, complementing reactions now with GIFs.

"It's exciting to release new updates to Kast. This is the first of many planned in 2022. Our focus is to have a community first, content second approach to our platform. And we will be adding more community features to empower the creators and broadcasters to leverage their networks and have the best watch party experience out there", said Live Current Media CEO Mark Ollila.

Kast is available on Web (through Chrome), iOS, and Android. Kast has a focus of Play. Watch. Be. Together.

About Live Current Media Inc.

Live Current ("LIVC") is a media technology company involved in the video streaming, social media and mobile games industries. The Company's portfolio currently consists of three complimentary projects, the Kast online watch party, the SPRT MTRX gaming app (App Store and Play Store: SPRT MTRX) and the Trivia Matrix game app (App Store and Play Store: Trivia Matrix).

Mark Ollila, CEO & Director

For more information please contact: info@livecurrent.com

www.livecurrent.com

