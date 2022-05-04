Position solidifies Phenom's continued adoption and proven ability to meet increasing talent demands across EMEA

Phenom, the leading AI-powered talent experience platform, has been named a Strategic Leader in the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition for the second year in a row. Fosway identifies Strategic Leaders as companies that provide a rich suite of capability across a broad scope of features and have the sophistication to consistently meet the needs of complex enterprise-scale customers. According to Fosway, Phenom has proven its ability to deliver higher levels of innovation, customer impact and advocacy compared to alternatives in the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503006092/en/

Phenom positioned as Strategic Leader in Fosway 9-Grid (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the highest job vacancy rate Europe has seen in 14 years, the talent shortage has developed into a crisis that extends far beyond human resources. To better connect with candidates and quickly fill open roles, CHROs and CEOs from today's leading enterprises are choosing systems of intelligence to automate tasks and provide personalised experiences that job seekers expect in today's competitive talent market.

Phenom's position as a Strategic Leader reinforces that its Talent Experience Management (TXM) platform is enabling enterprises with the AI and automation necessary to quickly identify and hire best-fit talent, and an intelligent talent marketplace to develop and retain their best employees.

"Organisations are facing acute recruitment challenges that require innovative approaches to talent acquisition," said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. "Phenom has consolidated its position as a Strategic Leader on the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition through its focus on innovation and harnessing talent intelligence to deliver better recruitment outcomes for customers."

In 2021, 50,000 recruiters, talent marketers and hiring managers used Phenom to hire over 2 million people and engage over 5 million employees. Built on a vast network of data, contextual industry models and deep learning, the Phenom TXM platform is empowering organisations to:

Engage hire best-fit candidates faster : Connecting job seekers with relevant job recommendations and content based on skills, experience and location with a personalised Career Site, conversational Chatbot and CMS.

: Connecting job seekers with relevant job recommendations and content based on skills, experience and location with a personalised Career Site, conversational Chatbot and CMS. Improve recruiter productivity : Identifying best-fit talent for open roles and automating tedious administrative tasks with a talent CRM, Campaigns, AI Scheduling, Video Assessments and AI Insights.

: Identifying best-fit talent for open roles and automating tedious administrative tasks with a talent CRM, Campaigns, AI Scheduling, Video Assessments and AI Insights. Develop and retain employees : Fostering employee engagement, growth, and retention with an Internal Talent Marketplace, Career Pathing, Internal Mobility, Gigs, Diversity, Equity Inclusion and Employee Resource Groups.

: Fostering employee engagement, growth, and retention with an Internal Talent Marketplace, Career Pathing, Internal Mobility, Gigs, Diversity, Equity Inclusion and Employee Resource Groups. Enable hiring managers: Streamlining collaboration with managers and elevating meaningful insights through talent analytics.

AXA, a global insurance company and Phenom customer, continues to see new value in the Phenom platform every day.

"With Phenom, it's easier than ever for employees and candidates to explore open jobs across our organisation. Since the platform is constantly capturing and analyzing data, it's delivering personalized experiences to help everyone find the right fit. When we're able to connect people with opportunities where they can shape the way they work and realize their potential, that's the greatest achievement of all," said Amanda Vaughan, Global Head of Talent Learning at AXA.

"As enterprises rely on talent experience to meet hiring demands in EMEA, maintaining our position as a Strategic Leader in Fosway's Talent Acquisition grid signifies how we're planting our roots in the HR technology market," said Jeff Carey, senior vice president of international business at Phenom. "Our customers chose Phenom as the AI-powered solution to not only help them find candidates faster and retain talent today they're also investing in our constant innovation to ensure they're future-proofed for the inevitable demands that will arise tomorrow."

Companies across EMEA are successfully adopting Phenom's talent experience platform to help candidates find the right job faster, recruiters discover best-fit talent, employees learn and evolve and managers build their teams. To support the growing need for Talent Experience Management, Phenom acquired three Europe-based companies and now has employees based in countries including Germany, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Phenom's Strategic Leader position, please visit their blog.

To see Fosway's full analysis, check out their 2022 9-grid.

About Phenom

Phenom is a global HR technology company with a purpose to help a billion people find the right job. With an expertise in building AI-powered, scalable solutions, Phenom Talent Experience Management (TXM) personalises and automates the talent journey for candidates, recruiters, employees and managers with its Career Site, Chatbot, CRM, CMS, SMS and Email Campaigns, University Recruiting, Internal Mobility, Career Pathing, Diversity Inclusion, Talent Marketplace, Gigs, Referrals, Hiring Manager and Analytics. As a result, employers improve their talent acquisition and talent management efforts by helping candidates find the right job, employees grow and evolve, recruiters discover top talent, and managers build teams faster. Phenom was a winner in the Business Intelligence Group's 2021 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program for its sophisticated machine learning capabilities and was ranked among the fastest-growing private companies in the 2021 Inc. 5000.

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503006092/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Jennifer Lyons

Director, Global Communications

267-379-5066

jennifer.lyons@phenompeople.com