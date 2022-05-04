IPETH & Galileo Global Education Complete New Partnership

MÉXICO CITY, MÉXICO and PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Instituto Profesional en Terapias y Humanidades ("IPETH") and Galileo Global Education ("Galileo") complete a new partnership. IPETH joins Galileo's higher education network of 55 high-quality universities and schools across 15 countries around the world.

By joining Galileo, IPETH will be able to strengthen its position as market leader institution in Physical Therapy. Its innovative vision of physiotherapy impact on human wellbeing will be enhanced through partnerships with worldwide brands in the industry and other schools within the group. This alliance will maximize IPETH's students experience and their professionalization journey.

Alejandro Cuervo, IPETH's founder commented: "IPETH was born with the firm belief that it could positively impact people's lives by training health professionals, and the delivery of high-quality physical rehabilitation services. The partnership with Galileo comes at a point in which the opportunity to maximize the delivery of such values to society is more relevant than ever. We are proud to join forces with an organization that shares our vision of creating a positive impact to society through education.

Kamil Senhaji, Galileo's Vice President Latam commented: "IPETH is the second school and the first one in the health sector in Mexico to join Galileo's schools network. Galileo has proven experience to develop and strengthen high-quality higher education institutions whilst maintaining their own culture and characteristics that made them unique in the first place. Following detailed work with the Management Team, we are convinced that we can support them to step up the development of IPETH's whilst respecting its heritage and DNA".

Fidel Juárez, Galileo's CEO Mexico commented: "I am really glad that our partnership negotiations with IPETH have been successful. Galileo Global Education is proud to partner with such a high-quality higher education institution well recognized in the health industry. We look forward to developing new academic programs, consolidating current campuses and opening new markets in Mexico and Latam".

With this partnership, IPETH reaffirms its leadership and commitment to training a growing number of students and developing the best physiotherapy professionals in Mexico and Latam.

About IPETH

IPETH, founded in 2006, is a Mexican leading institute dedicated to professional development in Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation. Its campuses are located in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Puebla, Estado de México, and Guatemala.

About Galileo

Galileo Global Education is the number 1 Private Higher Education Group in Europe and number 2 worldwide with over 95 campuses in 15 countries and 170.000 students.

Contact Details

Héctor García

222 141 7575

hector.garciad@ieu.edu.mx

SOURCE: IPETH

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/700122/IPETH-Instituto-Profesional-en-Terapias-y-Humanidades-Galileo-Global-Education-Complete-New-Partnership