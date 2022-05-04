The "Decompensated Cirrhosis Epidemiology Forecast 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This "Decompensated Cirrhosis Epidemiology Forecast to 2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Decompensated Cirrhosis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Decompensated Cirrhosis Epidemiology Perspective

Decompensated Cirrhosis Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

Scope of the Report

The Decompensated Cirrhosis report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The report helps recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM for the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Decompensated Cirrhosis

The report provides the segmentation of the Decompensated Cirrhosis epidemiology

Report Highlights

11-year Forecast of Decompensated Cirrhosis epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Prevalent and Diagnosed Cases of Decompensated Cirrhosis

Cases of Decompensated Cirrhosis by Mutation Types

Decompensated Cirrhosis Cases associated with Clinical Manifestations

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Decompensated Cirrhosis

3. Decompensated Cirrhosis: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Decompensated Cirrhosis Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2019-2032)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Decompensated Cirrhosis Treatment and Management

6.2. Decompensated Cirrhosis Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

