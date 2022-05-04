Uplift Education Recognized by U.S. News and World Report with Top High Schools in the Nation

Uplift Education, the Largest Group of Free Public Charter Schools in North Texas, Was Recently Recognized by U.S. News and World Report As Having Some of the Top High Schools in the Nation

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / U.S. News and World Report has released its highly regarded list of America's Best High Schools for 2022, and ALL of Uplift's eligible high schools received national recognition and are ranked in the top 27% of high schools in the nation.

Four Uplift schools - Uplift North Hills, Uplift Summit International, Uplift Williams, and Uplift Infinity are among the top 3% in the nation and make up 4 of the top 10 charter schools in the DFW metroplex. These schools, along with Uplift Hampton, Uplift Heights, and Uplift Luna are among the top 10% of high schools in the nation. Uplift Mighty and Uplift Atlas also rounded out the group of nationally recognized Uplift high schools.

The Best High Schools rankings identify the country's top-performing public high schools. The goal is to provide a clear, unbiased picture of how well public schools serve all of their students - from the highest to lowest achieving - in preparing them to demonstrate proficiency in basic skills as well as readiness for college-level work. U.S. News acknowledges the importance of America's high schools and the role of education in driving the country's future. Recognizing schools that are performing well and providing them as models to other schools can inspire educators and communities to do better.

Also, by sharing this information, parents across the country can be armed with information to help them make better-informed decisions about their child's education. U.S. News has been ranking high schools for over a decade and Uplift schools have ranked highly on the list for many years.

Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation rates, and how well they prepare students for college.

Uplift Education CEO, Yasmin Bhatia stated, "Increasing student academic achievement has always been our top priority. Now it is clear by objective measures that we are elevating college and career aspirations for all students and ensuring every student has the tools to not only meet but exceed those aspirations. On behalf of Uplift Education, I congratulate our staff, scholars, and parents for a job well done! Achieving such high rankings is certainly an accomplishment worth celebrating."

Uplift Education

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 45 college-preparatory public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college career they deserve. Uplift is the largest International Baccalaureate district in Texas and the #2 IB district in the nation because of the number of holistic extracurricular and educational programs. The incredible educators in the Uplift network guide and teach over 21,000 students in Pre-K- 12th?grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college. For more information, Uplift's mission and their blind lottery selection system, visit?uplifteducation.org?or?facebook.com/uplifteducation.

