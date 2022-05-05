

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Enel (ENLAY.PK, EN) reported that its first quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent rose to 1.43 billion euros or 0.14 euros per share from 1.18 billion euros or 0.12 euros per share last year.



Ordinary EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022 was 4.49 billion euros, an increase of 287 million euros from the previous year.



Revenues in the first quarter of 2022 totaled 34.96 billion euros, an increase of 16.47 billion euros or 89.1% over the same period in 2021.



The Group's net ordinary income is expected to increase to 6.7 billion euros - 6.9 billion euros in 2024, compared to 5.6 billion euros in 2021.







