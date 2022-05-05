Presented by Mary Kay Global Design Studio, the beauty and style industry talk entrepreneurship, Metaverse fashion, and so much more

Glamhive, a fast-growing personal-styling company and the Mary Kay Global Design Studio, held the much-anticipated Glamhive LIVE Spring Style Beauty Summit at the ultra-chic Bulgari Hotel in London on April 23rd. The summit provided a hybrid physical/digital experience, with 100% of ticket sales donated to the International Rescue Committee for their efforts in supporting the Ukrainian crisis. The event provided a day of inspiration, education, and networking with London's top image-makers, designers, and entrepreneurs.

Ambika Dhir, Benji Park, Maninder Sachdeva, Kelsey Norris, and Eric Foster at Glamhive LIVE in London (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

This was Glamhive's eighth summit and featured six diverse panels and a number of dynamic speakers. What started out in 2020 as a way for the style community to come together during the pandemic has grown into one of the largest gatherings of influencers, beauty experts, and fashion icons worldwide. The star-studded event was co-hosted by Glamhive's charismatic CEO and Founder Stephanie Sprangers and celebrity stylist Nicole Chavez (Stylist to Kristen Bell and Jessica Simpson). A variety of trending topics were covered by the all-star speaker line-up which included rising stylists in the industry, fashion futurists, beauty and fashion entrepreneurs, and world-known TikTok influencers. Some notable British speakers and moderators at the event were Christian Wood (Makeup Artist to Sophie Turner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Eiza Gonzalez), Holly White (Stylist to Vanessa Kirby, Charithra Chandran, Tom Hiddleston, Tuppence Middleton), Ruby Hammer (Makeup Artist, Brand Creator), Colette Laxton (Co-founder, The Inkey List), Maninder Sachdeva (TikTok Influencer), Ambika Dhir (Tik Tok Influencer), and Benji Park (Tik Tok Influencer), to name a few.

Several of the hot topics discussed during the summit were:

The London Perspective

Unstoppable: Ladies Who Launch

Getting Down to Business

Brand Yourself: Growing Your Personal Brand

Behind The Seams-The People Behind Your Favorite Red Carpet Looks

The Future of Fashion

Attendees of the physical event were treated to a selection of skincare and color products from the presenting sponsor, iconic women's entrepreneurship building and empowerment company Mary Kay Inc.

During this one-day summit, many of the pertinent challenges surrounding budding entrepreneurs were discussed. Speakers shared their failures, the sacrifices they had to make to keep their businesses alive, the heartbreak over businesses lost, and the ultimate revival and success. The underlying theme was one's passion and grit, not giving up on dreams, and turning the setbacks into learning and growing opportunities instead of taking the easy road out.

"Mary Kay's mission of empowering women to economic freedom and teaching them entrepreneurship skills works in perfect harmony with Glamhive's work of teaching budding entrepreneurs and motivating them to set their businesses up for success," said Carolyn Passey, General Manager of Mary Kay United Kingdom and Ireland. "We are excited to welcome Glamhive LIVE Spring Style Beauty Summit to our beautiful city with its outstanding panel of speakers and thought leaders in fashion, beauty, and entrepreneurship. The topics were timely, informative, and future-oriented. I do hope Glamhive LIVE will consider hosting another event in London in the near future again."

"London is one of the most important and iconic fashion capitals in the world. It is famous for setting fashion trends, showcasing the latest couture, and serving as a center for style and design inspiration. There is something for every fashion lover to be found in the UK capital," said Stephanie Sprangers, Founder and CEO of Glamhive. "We accelerated our work as the COVID-19 pandemic was sweeping the world. We never gave up on our vision of collaborating with talented stylists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and business leaders to bring knowledge about fashion and beauty and entrepreneurship to people everywhere. I'm already looking forward to coming back to London there is so much we want to achieve in sustainable fashion, beauty, and entrepreneurship."

"Mary Kay and the Mary Kay Global Design Studio celebrate a world where beauty empowerment and fashion are synonymous. We champion creative industries that are diverse, inclusive, and innovative at their core. Through the Global Design Studio, we partner with exclusive Fashion Weeks around the world and collaborate with global designers to create and inspire beauty trends," said Erin Duncan, Senior Director of Product Portfolio Strategy and Planning at Mary Kay. "Today we celebrate women and girls all over the world, empowering them, lifting their communities, and creating more sustainable educational opportunities. Empowering women is the key to the future and through entrepreneurship, women can become powerful agents of change."

ABOUT MARY KAY

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty company in 1963 with one goal: enriching women's lives. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. As an entrepreneurship development company, Mary Kay is committed to empowering women on their journey through education, mentorship, advocacy, networking, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in enriching lives today for a sustainable tomorrow, partnering with organizations from around the world focusing on promoting business excellence, supporting cancer research, advancing gender equality, protecting survivors of domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter.

ABOUT GLAMHIVE

Glamhive was founded by entrepreneur Stephanie Sprangers in 2017 with the vision to democratize personal styling and the premise that the confidence that comes with glamour should not be exclusive to the rich and famous. The online styling experience offers anyone with WiFi connection access to stylists who will provide them with the support they need to be the best version of themselves. For stylists, it is a seamless end-to-end platform to help them grow their network and their business, 100% virtually. For more information, visit https://www.glamhive.com

