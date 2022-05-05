

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbones Group Plc (RAT.L), on Thursday, reported first-quarter underlying net operating income of £120.5 million, an increase of 12.3%, compared to £107.3 million last year.



Total funds under management and administration totalled £64.7 billion at the end of the first quarter compared to £68.2 billion reported as of 31 December 2021.



Net interest income for the quarter was £2.1 million compared to £1.5 million reported in the same period of last year.



Paul Stockton, Group Chief Executive of Rathbones, said, 'Rathbones remains focused on delivering the strategic plans we set out at our full-year results, with digital investment and the integration of Saunderson House both progressing well. There remain significant opportunities in our sector and with a strong balance sheet and clear direction, Rathbones is well-placed to take advantage of future opportunities.'







