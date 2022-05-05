Highview Power, a global leader in providing long duration energy storage and essential grid services, has appointed Laura Sandys CBE to its Board of Directors, further bolstering its leadership team following the recent appointment of Rupert Pearce as CEO. As a leading advocate of the low carbon economy, Sandys brings extensive experience in shaping the approach to net zero, which will help position Highview Power as a leader in accelerating the energy transition.

Sandys is a prominent figure in the energy sector. She has led two Government taskforces on the digitalisation of the energy sector, has contributed to whole system policy changes on the journey to Net Zero, and was awarded a CBE for Energy Policy in 2019. She is Chair of the British Standards Institute Net Zero Advisory Board, chairs the ESG committee on the board of SGN and is a board member of the Energy Systems Catapult.

"Highview Power is set to play a critical role in enabling the energy transition not only in the UK but around the world," Sandys said. "Its innovative long duration storage technology will help us move away from volatility, high prices and insecurity and double down on domestic energy production. I look forward to supporting Highview Power's management team during this exciting period of growth and opportunity."

Since leaving Parliament where she served on the Energy and Climate Change Select Committee and was Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Minister for Climate Change, Sandys has co-Chaired the IPPR Environment and Justice Commission and ran the Reshaping Regulation Programme with Imperial College, where she authored a report stressing the importance of flexibility delivered through storage. Sandys was also a member of the Government's Cost of Energy Review chaired by Professor Dieter Helm.

"Laura brings unrivalled experience and insight to Highview Power, and I am absolutely delighted that she has joined our Board," said Rupert Pearce, CEO of Highview Power. "I am sure that Laura will be a key contributor as the company starts to deliver its exciting technology into a live grid environment in the UK and begins to scale its activities around the world."

"Laura has a profound understanding of the UK energy market and what it will take to meet our decarbonisation goals. She could not have joined our board at better time as the company begins commercialising its technology for a 100% renewable energy grid," said Colin Roy, Chairman of the Highview Power Board. "It's an honour to welcome Laura to our Board. We look forward to her guidance as we turn our vision into a reality."

Sandys is a co-founder of POWERful Women, which promotes the role of women in the energy sector, has been appointed a member of the Government's CCUS Council, and is a member of Imperial College's Centre for Carbon Capture and Storage Advisory Group. Sandys also founded the Food Foundation to challenge the food system and how it impacts public health and affordability.

About Highview Power

Highview Power is the designer and developer of a revolutionary liquid air energy services capability (the CRYOplatform) that utilizes proprietary cryogenic technology, delivering reliable and cost-effective long-duration energy storage, shifting and stability services. Its core Renewable Energy Power Station offering deploys this proprietary technology to provide 100 MW of charge and 200 MW of discharge at 2.5 GW/h of duration, meaning over 60 hours cycle time, for 40 years of design duration, locatable anywhere. Highview Power's technology is low risk, immediately deployable, highly configurable and has excellent green credentials (using fresh air as its storage medium). For more information, please visit http://www.highviewpower.com.

Image: Laura Sandys

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505005227/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Wendy Prabhu, Mercom Communications

Highviewpower@MercomCapital.com

UK: +44.203.617.1930

US: +1.512.215.4452