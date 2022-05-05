Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.05.2022
Sondermeldung: Jetzt ganz große Kurschance vor “Mega-Turnaround” (430%)?
WKN: A2PQ20 ISIN: SE0012904803 Ticker-Symbol: KEN 
Frankfurt
05.05.22
09:16 Uhr
0,077 Euro
+0,004
+5,48 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KEBNI AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEBNI AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
05.05.2022 | 10:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of KebNi AB (209/22)

With effect from May 06, 2022, the subscription rights in KebNi AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including May 16, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   KEBNI UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017859010              
Order book ID:  256402                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from May 06, 2022, the paid subscription units in KebNi AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further
notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   KEBNI BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017859028              
Order book ID:  256403                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
