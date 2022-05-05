Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of KebNi AB (209/22)

With effect from May 06, 2022, the subscription rights in KebNi AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 16, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: KEBNI UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017859010 Order book ID: 256402 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 06, 2022, the paid subscription units in KebNi AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: KEBNI BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017859028 Order book ID: 256403 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB