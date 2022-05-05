Egle Therapeutics SAS (Egle), an emerging biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel immunotherapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases, is pleased to announce Pierre Legault as Chairman and board member as of March 2022. With extensive experience over 35 years in leadership roles at leading companies across the biotech and pharmaceutical sector, Mr. Legault will be a key part of the team as Egle deploys its first-in-class technology platforms to construct a drug pipeline of novel immunotherapies targeting suppressor regulatory T cells (Tregs).

"We're delighted to welcome Pierre Legault as Chairman and board member of Egle. His depth and breadth of experience will be of great value to us in accelerating Egle's strategic path forward," commented entrepreneur Luc Boblet, Co-Founder and CEO of Egle. "Mr. Legault's professional portfolio will complement our dynamic team as we progress Egle's mission as a game changer in the field of modulating regulatory T-cells to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases."

Mr. Pierre Legault, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Egle said, "Egle's innovative technology platform is an exciting prospect in the field of immunotherapy. I look forward to working with the team to construct a drug pipeline that is committed to improving the health of patients."

Over the past 5 years, Mr. Legault has been at the cutting-edge of innovative oncology therapeutics, serving as Director of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, and Chairman of the Board at Artios Pharma, Bicycle Therapeutics, and Sitryx Therapeutics. This first-hand experience of wide-ranging novel approaches to treat cancer and autoimmune conditions places Mr. Legault in a very strong position as he joins the team at Egle Therapeutics.

In his early career, Mr. Legault held global roles including President, CEO and CFO at legacy companies of the Sanofi-Aventis group. Over the past decades, Mr. Legault has continued to build a rich profile of experience, holding C-suite executive roles and serving as a board member at over 20 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies such as Prosidion Ltd., NPS, Armo, Clementia, Poxel, Amolyt Pharma, Urovant Sciences and others.

Notes to Editors

About Egle Therapeutics SAS (Egle)

Established in early 2020 as a spin-out of Institut Curie by Luc Boblet, serial biotech entrepreneur, and Dr Eliane Piaggio, PhD, renowned immunologist in the Treg IL-2 field (INSERM Research Director, Head of the Translational Immunotherapy Team TransImm at Institut Curie), Egle Therapeutics develops First-In-Class immunotherapies targeting immune suppressor regulatory T cells (Tregs) for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The key element of Egle's core approach is the leveraging of its translational-based target discovery platform to unveil novel therapeutic Treg targets and computationally designed immunocytokines acting as antagonists or as selective Treg-agonists. Find out more at www.egle-tx.com

