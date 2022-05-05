Cælum Capital Limited, a specialist investor focused on premium beverage businesses, announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Compass Box Delicious Whisky Limited, a London-based premium Scotch whisky brand. Compass Box is ranked 4th in the "Top Trending Brands" in Scotch whisky segment by Drinks International.

Cælum was set up by Manish Rungta, an ex-Diageo executive with a background in private equity. Cælum has brought in Maurice Doyle as the new CEO of Compass Box to partner with the Founder, John Glaser, in the continued development of the business. A spirits industry veteran, Maurice Doyle brings nearly 30 years of marketing, commercial, and executive leadership experience from within the global alcoholic beverages sector. "I am delighted to be joining Compass Box. It is a brand that I have long admired as a pioneer within Scotch whisky. I have a huge amount of respect for John and what he has achieved," says Doyle.

Founded in London in 2000, Compass Box is a reflection of Glaser's personal vision for what the future of whisky making should be. John Glaser was named by Whisky Advocate as one of the "Thirty Innovators Who Shaped Today's Whisky" and one of the only Two alive today. "With Maurice joining me at the helm, we are excited to double-down on our determination to democratise the enjoyment of Scotch whisky, to continue releasing products that reveal the creative art behind blending," says Glaser, who has described the Compass Box mission as, "fighting…what I call the 'single malt hegemony.'"

Cælum investment will be used to strengthen the balance sheet of the Company, acquire inventory, and build production facilities. Cælum will help facilitate the ambition of Compass Box to provide more opportunities to explore, experiment and innovate, with curiosity and creativity as its guiding principles. Manish Rungta, the Managing Partner at Cælum said, "We are excited to partner with Compass Box and it is representative of the innovative and pioneering brands within the beverage category that we would like to invest behind."

Metric Point Capital, acted as the exclusive financial advisor and placement agent to Cælum. "We are thankful for the support of the Metric Point team during a very complex process and a crowded North American fundraising market. Metric Point brought highly technical skillsets and a tailored solution for this unique proprietary deal and we ended up being oversubscribed in our fundraising," said Manish Rungta.

Corporate Partner Tom Braiden led the team at Brown Rudnick, an international law firm, which acted as exclusive legal advisor to Cælum.

Cælum Capital Limited

Cælum Capital Limited is based in London and is a specialist investor focused on investing in premium beverage businesses based in North America and Europe with a focus on alcoholic beverages. Cælum was founded by Manish Rungta, who is the Managing Partner of the firm and has extensive investment experience in the beverage sector, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Ex-SABMiller executive Mark Eames has joined Cælum as an Operating Partner and has extensive strategic, operational, and financial planning experience within the beverage sector. Cælum targets opportunities in the beverage segment with investment amounts ranging from US$50 200 million. For more information, please visit www.caelumcap.co.uk.

Compass Box

Compass Box are Scotch whiskymakers. The word 'whiskymaker' is their word it does not appear in a dictionary. For over 20 years they have been relentlessly focused on reinventing Scotch whisky, with every new blend designed to help make the world of whisky a more interesting place. Compass Box have won more awards for innovation than any other producer in Scotland because they are always experimenting. Always looking for sparks of creativity that will deliver something totally compelling, yet completely surprising. This vision motivates them as whiskymakers. Their blends are consistently rated equal to or better than the great single malts of Scotland by the most respected voices in the industry. For more information, please visit www.compassboxwhisky.com or @CompassBoxWhiskyCo on Instagram.

Metric Point Capital(Member FINRA and SIPC)

Metric Point Capital is a boutique private capital advisory firm specializing in raising institutional capital for alternative investment managers.

