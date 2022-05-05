Flexera Earns Great Place to Work Certification in the UK

MAIDENHEAD, United Kingdom, May 05, 2022, along with its Revenera division, today announced it has been awarded the Great Place to Work Certification in the UK, granted by the consultancy Great Place to Work, leader in the identification and certification of Best Workplaces. Based on employee feedback, the certification honors Flexera for its outstanding workplace culture.



Flexera's certification is driven by an employee engagement survey that measured the extent to which employees across the organisation reported a consistently great workplace experience, considering factors such as their daily encounters of innovation, inclusivity, company values, and the effectiveness of its leaders.

"We're so grateful that our employees felt we deserved this certification. We strive for our culture to be one that offers career growth, flexibility, and supportive managers," said Elizabeth Lages, Chief of People and Culture at Flexera. "We are committed to ensuring they feel valued and have ample opportunities to be challenged, to connect, and to thrive."

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. For more than 30 years, Great Place to Work has been working with companies around the world to identify, create and maintain cultures of high trust and high-performance helping organisations to become Better Places to Work.

We're Hiring!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers pages:

https://www.revenera.com/about-us/careers

https://www.flexera.com/about-us/careers

.

Follow Flexera

on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/flexera/)

(https://www.linkedin.com/company/flexera/) on Twitter (https://twitter.com/flexera)

(https://twitter.com/flexera) on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/weareflexera/)

(https://www.instagram.com/weareflexera/) on Xing (https://www.xing.com/companies/flexera)

About Flexera

Flexera helps companies turn technology into a competitive advantage, whether they make it or use it. Our Flexera solutions enable enterprises to maximize business value from their technology investments. Our Revenera solutions allow technology companies to drive more value from their software while protecting their IP. Headquartered in suburban Chicago, Flexera's more than 1300 employees serve customers across the globe.

For More Information, Contact:

publicrelations@flexera.com