Financial technology solutions provider MonetaGo has been awarded 'best fintech startup in trade' by Global Trade Review.

The annual GTR Leaders in Trade awards celebrate the achievements of pioneering institutions and top performers in the trade, commodity, supply chain, export finance and fintech markets.

This award recognises MonetaGo's systematic progression towards helping industry make trade finance faster, better and safer for all financiers and bona fide borrowers, as the world's provider of trade finance deduplication technology. In its award submission, MonetaGo was able to demonstrate the track record and maturity of its solution, and how it has built credibility among major global financial institutions through numerous industry partnerships, including the integration of its Secure Financing system onto Swift's global API-enabled infrastructure as a single point of access for financial institutions worldwide.

"This award is a further testament to our relentless efforts to address fraud to dramatically improve the trade finance experience for lenders and their clients alike," says Jesse Chenard, CEO and founder of MonetaGo. "By bridging information barriers among and between banks, platforms and regional solutions, MonetaGo makes it possible to prevent double-funding fraud globally in ways that were not possible before. It's an honour to have been recognised by GTR for our work."

This recognition follows previous accolades for the Secure Financing system. Most recently, it has been recognised as Best Solution in Trade Finance at the AMTD DigFin Innovation Awards at the Hong Kong Fintech Week 2021, and as Most Effective Bank-Fintech Partnership at the IBS Intelligence Global Fintech Innovation Awards 2021.

A full write-up of the Leaders in Trade winners will appear in the Q3 2022 issue of GTR.

About MonetaGo

MonetaGo provides the first-ever global solution to duplicate financing fraud in trade finance, and is the world's foremost provider of such technology to prevent both domestic and cross-border duplicate financing.

MonetaGo's Secure Financing system is proven in production, having been live since March 2018 with substantial transaction throughput.

For more information, visit www.monetago.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505005302/en/

Contacts:

Brittney Blanchard

Actual Agency for MonetaGo

teammonetago@actual.agency