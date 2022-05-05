

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walker & Dunlop (WD), a provider of capital to the commercial real estate industry, announced Thursday that it has promoted Steve Theobald to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Greg Florkowski will succeed Theobald as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Both leadership changes will be effective on June 1.



Most recently, Florkowski has served as Executive Vice President, Business Development for the past three years. Florkowski has been with Walker & Dunlop since 2010 when he was hired as Senior Vice President & Controller. Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Florkowski served as a senior manager at KPMG LLP.



Theobald has been with Walker & Dunlop in the CFO role since 2013. Prior to joining the company, he served as the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Hampton Roads Bankshares, Inc. Previously, he held numerous senior financial positions at Capital One Financial Corp. from 1999 to 2010.



Further, the company said its Board of Directors on Wednesday declared a dividend of $0.60 per share for the second quarter. The dividend will be paid on June 3 to all holders of record of the Company's restricted and unrestricted common stock as of May 19.







