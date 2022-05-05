Tecan Group AG: Tecan to attend upcoming Investor Conferences

Männedorf, Switzerland, May5, 2022 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today announced that it will attend the following conferences for institutional investors in the upcoming weeks:
Berenberg Diagnostics Conference 2022, London, UK
Date: 10 May 2022, Panel Discussion 12:00 pm BST (1:00 pm CEST)
Presenter: Dr. Achim von Leoprechting, CEO, Tecan
No webcast
Hosting additional investor meetings
UBS Pan European Small and Mid-Cap Conference, London, UK
Date: 11 May 2022
Participants: Dr. Achim von Leoprechting, CEO, Tecan & Martin Brändle, SVP, Corp. Comm. & IR
Hosting investor meetings only
UBS Global Healthcare Conference, New York, USA
Date: 23 May 2022, 8:30 am EDT
A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation and will remain available for 90 days.
Hosting additional investor meetings
Berenberg Conference USA 2022, Tarrytown, USA
Date: 24 - 25 May 2022
Presentation: 24 May 2022, 09:00 am EDT (3:00 pm CEST)
Presenter: Dr. Achim von Leoprechting, CEO, Tecan
No Webcast
Hosting additional investor meetings
Stifel Swiss Equities Conference, Interlaken, Switzerland
Date: 31 May - 1 June 2022
Presentation: 31 May 2022, 4:00 pm CET
Presenter: Tania Micki, CFO, Tecan
No Webcast
Hosting additional investor meetings
About Tecan
Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2021, Tecan generated sales of CHF 947 million (USD 1,041 million; EUR 877 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).
