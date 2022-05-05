DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2021

Press release

Paris, 5th May 2022

DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN RESPECT OF

THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2021

The ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Kaufman & Broad SA, held at its registered office on May 5th , 2022, under the chairmanship of Mr. Nordine Hachemi, approved the distribution of a total dividend of EUR1.95 per share for the financial year ended November 30, 2021.

Agenda:

Detachment date ("Ex-date") for dividend payment June 1st , 2022 Record date for dividend payment June 2nd 2022 June 3, 2022 Payment of the dividend in cash.

This press release is available on the website www.kaufmanbroad.fr

Contacts

Directeur Général Finances Press relations Bruno Coche Emmeline Cacitti 01 41 43 44 73 06 72 42 66 24 Infos-invest@ketb.com ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 31, 2022 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") under number D.22-023. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares.

This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

