Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS'MEETING ON MAY 5TH, 2022 05-May-2022 / 14:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Paris, 5th May 2022

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS'MEETING on May 5th, 2022

The ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Kaufman & Broad SA, held at its registered office on May 5th , 2022, under the chairmanship of Mr. Nordine Hachemi, approved all the proposed resolutions.

Contacts

Directeur Général Finances Press relations Bruno Coche Emmeline Cacitti 01 41 43 44 73 06 72 42 66 24 Infos-invest@ketb.com ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 31, 2022 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") under number D.22-023. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares.

This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

