Fortified Health Security Named "Best Overall Healthcare Cybersecurity Company" in 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / Fortified Health Security , Healthcare's Cybersecurity Partner®, today announced that for the second year in a row, it has been recognized as "Best Overall Healthcare Cybersecurity Company" in the annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

Fortified Health Security focuses exclusively on the healthcare market - protecting patient data and reducing risk throughout the United States. As an award-winning managed security service provider, Fortified works alongside healthcare organizations to build tailored programs designed to leverage their prior security investments and current processes while implementing new solutions that reduce risk and increase their security posture over time.

Through the company's multi-faceted approach and technology enabled offerings including Advisory Services, Healthcare Security Operations Center (SOC) and Threat Assessment & Intelligence Services, Fortified scrutinizes and implements improvements to its partners' cybersecurity processes and organizational culture. Fortified also helps ensure the right technology is identified, implemented, and purpose-built to their specific needs.

"Having been named best overall cybersecurity company for a second straight year by MedTech Breakthrough is an incredible honor and a testament to our dedication to remaining proactive as we continue to arm healthcare organizations with fundamental security practices and procedures," said Dan L. Dodson, CEO of Fortified Health Security. "We understand knowledge and experience amongst peers is essential to increasing the cybersecurity posture of healthcare, and our Roundtables have helped us and our clients stay abreast of the changing needs in the space. Protecting patient data and reducing risk throughout the Fortified ecosystem will always be our priority."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,900 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"As cyberattacks across healthcare continue to get more sophisticated, organizations need to develop strategies and mitigate risks through high-touch engagements and managed services," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Fortified Health Security is delivering "breakthrough" strategies and technologies, and they are healthcare's recognized leader in cybersecurity due to their high-level of expertise and commitment taken to create a stronger overall healthcare landscape. Congratulations, once again, to the Fortified team for being our choice for 'Best Overall Healthcare Cybersecurity Company.'"

Additionally, with Fortified's no cost "Horizon Report" - a twice-yearly publication - healthcare organizations can leverage a comprehensive cross-section of information, expertise, and statistical analysis to highlight industry-wide trends, insights, and predictions. The reports also provide an inclusive look at current key statistics regarding security breaches and OCR activity, and security beyond the walls of the hospital.

In order to provide a platform for open collaboration and information sharing, Fortified also brings together healthcare and life science cybersecurity professionals during the Fortified Roundtables. Held monthly, these hour-long web conferences give attendees a chance to come together to discuss common challenges, ideas, and solutions.

