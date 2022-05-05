The "Personal Care Retailers in Europe" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For each country, similar rankings are provided covering all the major personal care retailers. This database covers all major retailers in Europe and some major countries outside Europe.

The total number of personal care retailers (drugstores, perfumeries, pharmacies) in the database grows as every day new retailer profiles are added. The current number of retailers in the database can easily be seen via the search menu at Home Search. For each retailer a full profile is available.

The Personal Care Retailers in Europe contains all key information about international and national personal care chains, including data on turnover and numbers of stores and their banners. The focus is on the retailers in the European countries such as Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, etc. but also most other countries are included. Countries like USA, China, Japan, etc. are given but do not offer full coverage yet.

Rankings and profiles are given in the same style for all retail companies, sectors, and countries. Clicking on the profile provides the name, headquarter address, phone, fax, management, company website, turnover development, banners, number of stores and much other relevant information.

For multinational retailers, the address of the head offices in each country is reported as well as local manager(s). When new retail sectors are added we always start with the European countries followed by major countries outside Europe.

Companies Mentioned

A.S Watson

Beauty Alliance

Dirk Rossmann

DM-Drogerie Markt

Douglas Holding

Marionnaud

Muller

Sephora

The Body Shop

Walgreens Boots

Yves Rocher

