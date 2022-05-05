The "Homeware Retailers in Europe" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The database Homeware Retailers in Europe is updated four times a year.

Homewares is not a very sharp defined sector but in most countries special retail chains exist focusing completely on household products for kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms and certainly for the living room.

Kitchens and tableware are the most important products and we explicitly exclude household electricals/consumer electronics. Besides the specialty stores, there is a significant share of sales in these products at hypermarket and department stores. So many of the retailers can also be found in the sectors Food, DIY Gardening, Furniture, and decoration, and Personal Care.

Some of the Retailers covered include:

Aldi

Auchan

Carrefour

E.Leclerc

Edeka

Les Mousquetaires

Rewe

Sainsbury

Schwarz

Tesco

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xqkmc0

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505005704/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900