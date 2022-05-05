Listing of AS "Latvenergo" bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 5, 2022 to list AS "Latvenergo" green bonds on Baltic Bond list as of May 6, 2022. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS "Latvenergo" Issuer's short name ELEK Securities ISIN code LV0000870129 Securities maturity date 05.05.2027 Nominal value of one security 1 000 EUR Number of listed securities 100 000 Issue amount 100 000 000 EUR Fixed annual coupon rate 2.42% Coupon payments Once per year on May 5 Orderbook short name ELEK024227A AS "Latvenergo" Prospectus and Final Terms available in announcement here and here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
