Donnerstag, 05.05.2022
05.05.2022 | 16:05
Listing of AS "Latvenergo" bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 5, 2022 to list AS "Latvenergo" green bonds on
Baltic Bond list as of May 6, 2022. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       AS "Latvenergo"    
Issuer's short name      ELEK         
Securities ISIN code      LV0000870129     
Securities maturity date    05.05.2027      
Nominal value of one security 1 000 EUR       
Number of listed securities  100 000        
Issue amount          100 000 000 EUR    
Fixed annual coupon rate    2.42%         
Coupon payments        Once per year on May 5
Orderbook short name      ELEK024227A      

 AS "Latvenergo" Prospectus and Final Terms available in announcement here and
here. 


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
