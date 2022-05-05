Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.: Orion Diversified Provides Operational and Acquisition Updates

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. (OTC PINK:OODH) ("OODH" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed on a producing royalty interest in the Piceance Basin of Colorado. The property consists of 1,127 acres with a 18.75 % royalty interest in 1 producing gas well on 80 acres, and a 100% Working Interest on the remaining 1047 acre unit located in San Miguel County Colorado. Management has also agreed to a price on a producing oil and gas property with operations located in the Sprayberry field in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

OPERATIONAL UPDATES

The recently acquired 320 Acre 6 well property located in Ward County of the Permian Basin is currently producing 5 boepd and water is being injected into the disposal well. Management is evaluating the other wells on the newly acquired Permian Basin property to increase oil production. The 1680 Acre Eagle Ford Rhode Ranch property is currently averaging 5,000 MCFPM and 90 barrels of oil per month sold.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

"We have finally received a favorable estimate to perforate new zones in the Rhode Ranch wells. The Rhode 7801 well drilled in 2010 is an 11,000ft horizontal well that had an initial production rate of 30,000 mcf per month and 1500 barrels of oil per month." commented Tom Lull, CEO of Orion. "There are 5 more Wilcox zones to be perforated in the 3 Rhode Ranch wells."

ABOUT ORION DIVERSIFIED HOLDING CO INC.

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in operated majority working interest, non-operated working interest, and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States. More information about Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. can be found at www.orionenergyco.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

