Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2022) - JUMPN, a Jump-to-earn web 3.0 project, recently launched a virtual wristband that allows tracking the jumping in the club, music festivals, DJ nights, dance, and jump rope with the app.

JUMPN is a jump-to-earn lifestyle app integrated with blockchain, where anyone can make money by jumping and exercising. JUMPN is a unique web 3.0 jumping app that has taken revolutionary steps in the web 3.0 world. JUMPN has introduced remarkable features such as Club, Jump Rope, Extreme Sports, and Normal Mode for people to have fun while getting benefits from the JUMPN ecosystem.





JUMPN App Modes

JUMPN is a web3.0 jumping app. The JUMPN concept is simple. Buy a virtual wristband connect with JUMPN app, tracking your jumping in club, dance, jump rope with app.

JUMPN instigated an extraordinary step to gain benefits by just jumping on the favorite songs. The JUMPN has launched a virtual wristband that connects with the JUMPN app. Wearing the virtual wristband allows tracking the jumping in the club, music festivals, DJ nights, dance, and jump rope with the app. JUMPN allows the users to Jump into a different mode with an NFT wristband or NFT stamps to earn JST. Users can choose to trade JST/JET to BNB and from the JUMPN app marketplace. Alternatively, you can trade NFT at Open Sea. JST is held by the user to trade and sell, JST is the governance token of JUMPN, and the user polls governance by JST. When the user jumps, a JST will be earned, but the user has to get JET first and use JET to get energy jump2earn. After the energy gets burned in the jump, the user needs to increase the energy to keep jump2earn your JST. JET is used to burn by user playing mode in JUMPN. User takes JST staking out JET. JET is also minted our JUMPN NFT to open the blind box.





JUMPN Rope Combo

When users play JUMPN, they earn $JST. In short, the factors which affect $JST earnings are;

total energy

playing time

equipment level

NFT level

JUMPN not only provides the users a friendly play-to-earn app on the web 3.0, but also allows the users to gain benefits from it. The method is easy and effortless. JUMPN cares for the users. So, the company has launched three different approaches and practices for virtual wrist bands with different levels, Normal Mode, Club Mode, and Solo Jump Rope Mode. Such as, Efficiency (higher = more $JET), Luck (higher = higher mystery boxes), Comfort (higher = more governance token, $JST). Getting the $JST on playing offers the users to have multiple approaches to earnings.

$JET is the issuance token and has an unlimited supply. Users spend $JET on equipment, repair, mint and staking to JST.





JUMPN Tokenomics

JUMPN launched a governance token $JST which can be staked by $JET. or you can directly buy $JST on PancakeSwap. $JET looks like $SLP in the Axie Infinity game, while $JST like $AXS.

$JST governance token supply of 100 billion. To enjoy the perks of JUMPN ecosystem, user must do the following:

Buy NFT to get $JET staking to $JST

Buy $JST

