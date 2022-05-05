Silver X Mining Corp.: Silver X Mining To Attend May Metals Investor Forum And Vancouver Resource Investment Conference In Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSX-V:AGX)(OTCQB:AGXPF) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its attendance at two of the largest mining investor conferences to be held in Vancouver this month.

The Metals Investor Forum will take place at Hotel Georgia in downtown Vancouver on May 15th and 16th. Silver X will be presenting live at the event at 3:30pm on May 15th and welcomes all existing and interested investors to attend. For more information click here.

The Company will also be attending the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC). The event, which usually takes place in January every year, brings together notable macro finance keynote speakers, newsletter writers and institutional and retail investors. Silver X Chief Executive Officer Jose Garcia will be participating on a main panel at the conference; 'Silver Forecast', on Tuesday May 17th at 9:10am in the Main Speaker Hall. The Company invites all existing and interested investors to attend the panel and meet the team at booth #628 on June 17th and June 18th. For more information click here.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X is a Canadian silver mining company with assets in Peru. The Company's flagship asset is the Tangana silver, gold, lead, zinc and copper project located in Huancavelica, Peru, 10 km north-northwest of the Nueva Recuperada polymetallic concentrate plant. Founders and management have a successful track record of increasing shareholder value. For more information visit our website at www.silverxmining.com

