Best's Financial Suite Solvency IIsubscribers can now automate their analysis of Solvency II non-life line-of-business data using a new BestLink for Excel data template feature. The new template, Solvency II Non-Life Underwriting by Line of Business, derived from QRT Form 05.01.02.01, allows user to generate non-life by-line premiums, claims and expense data and ratios for selected companies and refresh the data at the push of a button.

This enhancement also allows subscribers to create reports for non-life by-line data in BestLink for Excel and integrate the data with other analyses using standard Excel features. Users can also duplicate the reports and generate additional templates for other company lists and in the currency of their choice.

To learn more, please visit http://www.ambest.com/sales/financialsuitesolvencyii.

