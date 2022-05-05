

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Curis Inc (CRIS) announced Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$16.11 million, or -$0.18 per share. This compares with -$9.93 million, or -$0.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.9% to $2.06 million from $2.19 million last year.



Curis Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$16.11 Mln. vs. -$9.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.18 vs. -$0.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.16 -Revenue (Q1): $2.06 Mln vs. $2.19 Mln last year.



