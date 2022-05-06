Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2022) - Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSXV: SOIL) (FSE: SMKA) ("Saturn" or the "Company") is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

"The first quarter of 2022 was another record period for production for Saturn, generating $16.3 million in EBITDA(1)," commented John Jeffrey, Saturn's CEO. "With March 2022 production reaching 7,600 boe/d, Saturn is on pace to meet or exceed the guidance of production averaging 7,800 to 8,200 boe/d for 2022."

First Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Achieved record production with first quarter 2022 averaging production of 7,499 boe/d compared to 233 boe/d in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 3,118%;

Generated record Adjusted funds flow ( 1) of $13.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $0.1 million in the comparable 2021 period, primarily due to contributions from the operations of the Oxbow Asset;

Achieved operating netbacks ( 1) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $56.94 per boe compared to $40.88 per boe in the first quarter of 2021;

Closed a bought-deal financing and a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $20.6 million;

Completed a strategic acquisition purchasing certain oil and gas assets in the Plato area of West-Central Saskatchewan (the "Viking Acquisition") for total consideration of $7.6 million, after interim closing adjustments;

Invested $9.3 million of development capital in the first quarter drilling eight 100% working interest wells, six into Frobisher formations and two into Tilston formations;

Generated first quarter free adjusted funds flow ( 1) of $3.0 million; and

Exited the first quarter with $65.2 million net debt(1), realizing a net debt to annualized quarterly adjusted funds flow of 1.2x(1).





Three months ended March 31, (CAD $000s, except per share amounts) 2022 2021

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

























Petroleum and natural gas sales

69,115



1,322

Cash flow from (used in) operating activities

10,342



(213 ) per share - Basic

0.38



(0.02 ) - Diluted

0.23



(0.02 ) Adjusted funds flow (1)

13,472



148

per share - Basic

0.50



0.01

- Diluted

0.29



0.00

Net loss

(97,618 )

(1,529 ) per share - Basic

(3.63 )

(0.13 ) - Diluted

(3.63 )

(0.13 ) Capital expenditures

18,049



-

Net debt(1), end of period

65,210



33,601













(1) See non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios





Three months ended March 31,

(CAD $000s, except per boe amounts)

2022



2021

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

























Average production volumes











Crude oil (bbl/d)

6,821



233

NGLs (bbls/d)

334



-

Natural gas (mcf/d)

2,063



-

Total (boe/d)

7,499



233

% Oil and NGLs

95%



100%

Average realized prices







Crude oil ($/bbl)

109.20



62.34

NGLs ($/bbl)

58.71



-

Natural gas ($/mcf)

4.52



-

Processing expenses ($/boe)

(1.77 )

-

Petroleum and natural gas revenue ($/boe)

101.41



62.34

Operating netbacks







Petroleum and natural gas revenue ($/boe)

101.41



62.34

Royalties ($/boe)

(16.59 )

(2.73 ) Net operating expenses (1) ($/boe)

(27.34 )

(18.73 ) Transportation expenses ($/boe)

(0.54 )

-

Operating netbacks (1) ($/boe)

56.94



40.88

Realized gain (loss) on financial derivatives ($/boe)

(30.56 )

-

Operating netbacks (1) after realized gain (loss) on financial derivatives ($/boe)

26.38



40.88











Common shares outstanding, end of period

32,361



11,728

Weighted average, basic

26,895



11,728

Weighted average, diluted

45,746



11,728



(1) See non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios

Message to Shareholders

The first quarter of 2022 was a historical high point for Saturn, with production averaging 7,499 boe/d for the period (95% crude oil and NGLs). This is the fourth straight quarterly production record the Company has achieved since the closing of the transformational acquisition of the Oxbow Asset in June 2021. Q1 2022 was also a strong period for energy related commodity prices which continued to rise as the global economy set the stage for a recovery in energy demand. Strong energy demand was driven by the continued easing of global restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Strong global oil prices provided robust Q1 2022 economics for the Company:

$109.20 per bbl realized sales price for crude oil;

$101.41 per boe average sales price;

$13.5 million of Adjusted funds flow ( 1) ; and

; and $0.50 of Adjusted funds flow(1) per basic share.

These achievements are testament to the strong cash flow generation capability of Saturn's light oil weighted producing assets.

In Q1 2022 Saturn took an important step of consolidating its debt with the retirement of term notes in full for the amount of $32.1 million. Removing the term notes alleviated many financial constraints, allowing the Company to make prudent capital expenditures intended to grow production levels, capitalize on the strong energy price environment and increase shareholder value. Saturn remains committed to rapidly reducing debt levels and expects to make $38.1 million in debt repayments in 2022 to its senior term loan (approximately 58% of net debt as at March 31, 2022).

(1) See non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios

Oxbow Update

Saturn continued its drilling program at the Oxbow Asset in the first quarter of 2022 with the drilling of eight successful horizontal wells targeting light oil in the Frobisher and Tilston formations, with 100% working interest. Saturn has now drilled a total of 12 horizontal wells at the Oxbow Asset with 100% success rate. All of the wells have been placed onto production with the most recent wells commencing production just prior to break up, which temporarily halted drilling activities. Saturn has budgeted an additional 21.2 net horizontal wells at the Oxbow Asset for the remainder of 2022 which we expect will initiate drilling in early June.

Viking Update

Saturn completed a strategic acquisition purchasing certain oil and gas assets in the Plato area of West-Central Saskatchewan for total consideration of $7.6 million, after interim closing adjustments. This acquisition added synergistic production of approximately 240 boe/d of 100% light oil and effectively reduced the Company's overall royalty rates and operating costs per boe. The Viking Acquisition also provides numerous high quality development drilling locations which Saturn has incorporated into the five net Viking wells budgeted for drilling in 2022.

Outlook

Saturn is pleased with the initial results of the 2022 drilling program and expects to have an operational update released in the next two weeks with updated production data for the recent Oxbow wells. The fully funded 34.2 net well drilling program for 2022 is approximately 23% completed with a majority of the remaining drilling activity scheduled for June to August. The Company plans to operate two drilling rigs during this period with one rig for each of the core growth areas: the Oxbow Asset and the Viking Asset.

Investor Webcast

Saturn will host a webcast at 10:00 AM MDT (12:00 PM Noon EDT) on May 11, 2022, to review the fourth quarter and 2021 annual financial report and discuss the first quarter 2022 financial report. Participants can access the live webcast via https://saturnoil.com/invest/q4-2021-and-q1-2022-results-webcast. A recorded archive of the webcast will be available afterwards on the Company's website.

About Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. is a growing Canadian energy company focused on generating positive shareholder returns through the continued responsible development of high-quality, light oil weighted assets, supported by an acquisition strategy that targets highly accretive, complementary opportunities. Saturn has assembled an attractive portfolio of free-cash flowing, low-decline operated assets in Southeastern Saskatchewan and West Central Saskatchewan that provide a deep inventory of long-term economic drilling opportunities across multiple zones. With an unwavering commitment to building an ESG-focused culture, Saturn's goal is to increase reserves, production and cash flows at an attractive return on invested capital. Saturn's shares are listed for trading on the TSX.V under ticker 'SOIL' and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'SMKA'.

The Company's unaudited interim financial statements and corresponding Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three month period ended March 31, 2022 are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Saturn's website at www.saturnoil.com. Copies of the materials can also be obtained upon request without charge by contacting the Company directly. Please note, currency figures presented herein are reflected in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Further information and a corporate presentation is available on Saturn's website at www.saturnoil.com .

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123012