Home Helpers Group Is Serving Homeowners Looking to Sell in California

VISALIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / While real estate is an attractive investment - especially for families who are currently paying rent - there are downsides to having a significant part of your savings invested in a home. One of them is the fact that selling a home can be a lengthy and complicated process, requiring repairs and the help of a real estate agent to help make the house attractive to potential buyers. This is fine when a homeowner isn't in a hurry to liquidate a property, but sometimes they are, and that's where companies like Home Helpers Group come in.

Home Helpers Group is a home buying company operating in California. And like many businesses in that field, Home Helpers Group specializes in buying homes as-is, and closing deals fast. The goal is to provide value by letting homeowners gain access to the value of their properties faster than it would be possible using any other method. As the Home Helpers Group website explains:

"We all know that the process of selling a house can be overwhelming. Sometimes it could take up to six months or more to be completed. When it comes time to sell your house in the Central Valley, Home Helpers Group will help you cash your property as fast as in 7 days for a fair all-cash offer. You won't even need to worry about repairing your home. You decide when to close the deal."

7 days is a ballpark timeline. And while the processes can sometimes take longer, Home Helpers Group has also closed deals in as little as 3 days in the past. Homeowners are also not expected to perform any work, cleaning, or repairs on the house before the sale - they're free to just pick up their personal items and leave.

Of course, all of these conveniences have a price. And one of the main downsides of selling to a home buying company is that sellers can expect to be paid less than the sale price of the house. Some home buying companies will even try to exploit a homeowner's vulnerabilities to convince them to accept a lowball offer. Home Helpers Group explicitly avoids this practice.

"We play by the numbers. We do not make offers based on how urgent you may or may not need to sell," explains their website. "We don't base offers on some percentage of the After Repaired Value. We simply add the numbers up trying our best to give you the highest possible offer we can make you."

While selling to a home buying company is not the best offer for anyone looking to sell their house for the biggest sticker price possible, the conveniences afforded by selling to a company like Home Helpers Group does make this an attractive prospect for some types of homeowners. Specifically, those who need to sell fast, sell as-is, or those who want to liquidate properties that couldn't be sold in the open market.

As a result, Home Helpers Group often works with clients who have inherited homes, people dividing assets for a divorce, homes that have been damaged by flooding, and more. More information about the company and its services can be found at https://www.homehelpersgroup.com/ .

Home Helpers Group is a real estate solutions and investment firm that specializes in helping homeowners get rid of burdensome houses. Their team of investors and problem solvers work hard to expedite the home buying process.

